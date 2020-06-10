Vicki L. McCullough
Vicki L. McCullough, 70, of Martinton passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020

at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was born on January 28, 1950

in Kankakee, a daughter of Merle and Carol Maxine (Frankum) Stephenson.

Vicki married James W. McCullough in Papineau on December 30, 1967 and he

preceded her in death on May 2, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her

parents and one sister, Netta Long.

Survivors include one son, Timothy McCullough of Martinton; one sister,

Roberta (Tim) Melton of Crosby, TX; a special niece, Danielle Cote of

Martinton; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Vicki was a member of the United Church of Christ in Papineau. She farmed

with her husband for many years and loved her flower garden and her dog,

Cujo.

Private visitation will be held at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and

private graveside services to follow at Prairie Dell Cemetery near Iroquois.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital.


Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital.
Published in Times Republic from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Segur-Knapp Funeral Home
219 South 4th Street
Watseka, IL 60970
(815) 432-2406
