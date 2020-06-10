Vicki L. McCullough, 70, of Martinton passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020



at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She was born on January 28, 1950



in Kankakee, a daughter of Merle and Carol Maxine (Frankum) Stephenson.



Vicki married James W. McCullough in Papineau on December 30, 1967 and he



preceded her in death on May 2, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her



parents and one sister, Netta Long.



Survivors include one son, Timothy McCullough of Martinton; one sister,



Roberta (Tim) Melton of Crosby, TX; a special niece, Danielle Cote of



Martinton; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



Vicki was a member of the United Church of Christ in Papineau. She farmed



with her husband for many years and loved her flower garden and her dog,



Cujo.



Private visitation will be held at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and



private graveside services to follow at Prairie Dell Cemetery near Iroquois.



Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital.





