Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Trinity Church
Watseka, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Trinity Church
Watseka, IL
Vicki Leonna Weiner


1963 - 2020
Vicki Leonna Weiner Obituary
Vicki Leonna Weiner, 56, of Watseka passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 9, 1963 in Jackson, TN, the daughter of Artie and Shirley (Fesmire) Olsen. Vicki married Cary P. Weiner on May 24, 1986 in Chicago.
She is survived by her husband Cary Weiner of Watseka; two daughters Terika (Lane) Weiner of Watseka and Ashley (Shawn) Lewis of Moline; one son Joseph (Kalli) Weiner of Milford; one sister Marci (James) Trafford of Round Lake; one brother Keith (Eva) Gutierrez of Lake in the Hills; four grandchildren Madyson Weiner, Addilyn Weiner, Layla Weiner and Joey Weiner; and her beloved animals Bijou and Gunther Bob.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter Leonna Marie Lewis.
Vicki managed VCA Animal Hospital for 15 years and was also a Volunteer at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. She had a strong love for animals, working alongside them for 30 years. She enjoyed playing games on her phone, but most of all, she loved being with her family. Her infectious laughter will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Vicki's Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 4pm, with visitation starting at 2pm, at Trinity Church in Watseka. Pastor Bart Koester will officiate. Memorials may be made to Iroquois County Animal Rescue or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please sign her guestbook at www.knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Republic from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020
