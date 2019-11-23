|
|
Vivian M. Barnlund Pufahl, 89 of Donovan passed away on November 21, 2019 at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka. She was born on December 5, 1929 in Goodland, IN a daughter of Thomas and Lena (Harms) Seibring. Vivian married Byron W. Barnlund in Schwer on April 7, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 28, 1996. She later married Robert C. Pufahl in Tennessee, July 1999 and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2012. In addition to both of her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl Seibring and Don Seibring; and four sisters, Marian Harms, Francis Aupperle, Irene Dexter, and Maxine Carlson.
Survivors include two sons, Leslie "Les" (Mary) Barnlund of Martinton and Roger (Pam) Barnlund of Minnesota; one daughter, Nancy (Ron) Henneike of Martinton; three sisters, Donna Carlson, Shirley Zwart, and Mary Seibring; twelve grandchildren, Lesley Marshall, Amber Barnlund, Holly Barnlund, Tim Allsteadt, Stacey Baker, Lucas Barnlund, Jason Barnlund, Hannah Barnlund, Sara Otto, Laura Ratcliff, Todd Henneike, and Toni Brown; and twenty-six great grandchildren.
Vivian graduated in 1982 from KCC with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She was employed many years as a nurse at Magnolia Wood Healthcare and Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She worked alongside Byron, loving to farm and was a caregiver for many relatives over the years.
She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka where she was a founding member, served on the church board, and was a Sunday School teacher.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent many enjoyable hours feeding and watching birds and other wildlife in her spare time.
Her coffee pot was always on. You could not leave her house without feasting on a pie or brownies. She will be greatly missed and always loved.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka with Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the 11:00 am service at church. Burial will be in Beaver Cemetery near Donovan.
Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or The .
Please share a memory of Vivian at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019