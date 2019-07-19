|
|
Wade Laroy Noble, 49, of Shawnee, KS, (formerly of Watseka, IL) passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to www.oathinc.org to support veterans, https://bestfriends.org to support no kill animal shelters, or to Prairie Dell Historic Church Reconstruction - information will be available at service or contact a family member.
Wade was born March 14, 1970 in Watseka, IL. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1989-1992 and spent the last fourteen years caring for his family and pursuing artistic interests. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW, and the KC Marble Club. Wade is survived by his wife of 20 years, Lyndsay, three sons, James Markwick, Ivan Noble, Mark Noble, his parents Jack and Mary Noble, brother Blaine Noble, two nephews Evan Noble, Easton Noble, and niece Jordan Matthews.
A graveside service will be held at Prairie Dell Cemetery and Meetinghouse on July 27 at 11 AM.
Published in Times Republic from July 19 to July 26, 2019