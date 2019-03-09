Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Odel Cary. View Sign

Warren Odel Cary, 76 was called home to the Lord on March 2, 2019 in his home in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was born January 7, 1943 in Watseka, Illinois and resided there the majority of his life. He was raised on a farm in Crescent City by parents Ralph and Imogene Cary along side siblings, Alice and James. Warren married his wife Judith Marie (Wilson) Cary on November 11, 1962 and had two children, Brian and Stacey. Warren made a living as an automobile mechanic and was a member of First Christian Church in Watseka. He was recognized as a lifetime volunteer fireman for the Crescent City Fire Department and was known as an avid outdoorsman, a member of the Iroquois County Turkey Federation and Bow Benders archery club. Warren loved bird watching, mushroom hunting, bluegrass music and a good meal. Warren and Judith moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in August of 2017 where he spent the last of his years enjoying family. He is survived by his wife Judith Cary, his children Brian and Stacey and his siblings Alice and James. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Imogene Cary. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church, Watseka on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Family will begin visitation of friends from 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch.

-Please visit the online guest book at Warren Odel Cary, 76 was called home to the Lord on March 2, 2019 in his home in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was born January 7, 1943 in Watseka, Illinois and resided there the majority of his life. He was raised on a farm in Crescent City by parents Ralph and Imogene Cary along side siblings, Alice and James. Warren married his wife Judith Marie (Wilson) Cary on November 11, 1962 and had two children, Brian and Stacey. Warren made a living as an automobile mechanic and was a member of First Christian Church in Watseka. He was recognized as a lifetime volunteer fireman for the Crescent City Fire Department and was known as an avid outdoorsman, a member of the Iroquois County Turkey Federation and Bow Benders archery club. Warren loved bird watching, mushroom hunting, bluegrass music and a good meal. Warren and Judith moved to Johnson City, Tennessee in August of 2017 where he spent the last of his years enjoying family. He is survived by his wife Judith Cary, his children Brian and Stacey and his siblings Alice and James. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Imogene Cary. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Christian Church, Watseka on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Family will begin visitation of friends from 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch.-Please visit the online guest book at timesrepublic.info Published in Times Republic from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close