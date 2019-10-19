Home

Wavel Thomas


1926 - 2019
Wavel Thomas Obituary
Wavel Thomas, 92, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
She was born on October 22, 1926 in Bloomington, IN, the daughter of Coral Mabbitt and Lillian (Lantz) Mabbitt.
Wavel married Melvin Thomas in Sheldon, IL on July 24, 1947.
Mrs. Thomas was LPN for Home Health Care. Wavel also worked at TRW and General Foods. She was a Scout for the Brownies and a Booster member for the band. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Surviving Mrs. Thomas are her children, Janet (Elbert) Tomai of Honolulu, HI, Diana (John) Ross of Bradley, IL, Stephen Thomas of Hurley, NY, and Louella (Joe) Handy of Watseka, IL; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, James and Benny; two sisters, Wilma and Gwendavere; daughter, Julia Marie; one daughter-in-law, Myrna; one grandson, Elliott; and one great-grandson, Boston.
Private Services were held.
Memorials in Mrs. Thomas's name can be made to Vitas Hospice.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019
