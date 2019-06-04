Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell Pfingsten. View Sign Service Information Baier Funeral Home 102 W Oak St Watseka , IL 60970 (815)-432-2222 Visitation 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM Baier Funeral Home 102 W Oak St Watseka , IL 60970 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM Calvary Lutheran Church Funeral service 10:00 AM Calvary Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary





He was born March 1, 1929 in Crescent Township, IL, the son of Walter Pfingsten and Elma (Schroeder) Pfingsten.



Wendell married Dorothy Luehrsen on September 20, 1953. She preceded him in passing on April 23, 2011.



Wendell was a pressman for UARCO. He served in the ARMY from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #23, VFW Post #7450, as well as the Calvary Lutheran Church. He enjoyed softball, darts, fishing, and hunting.



Surviving Mr. Pfingsten is his sons, Roy and Jennifer Pfingsten of Sycamore, Bruce and Nada Pfingsten of Watseka, and Steve and Deborah Pfingsten of Watseka; brothers, Elroy "Buddy" and Delores Pfingsten of Watseka, Kenneth and Linda Pfingsten of San Angelo,TX, and Leon Pfingsten of Watseka; sisters, Bernice Bohlman of Danforth, Evelyn Brutlag of Danforth, Marilyn Zumallen of Watseka, Diane and Alan Campbell of North Brook; grandchildren, Darcey (Jason)



He is also preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; great-granddaughter.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:30-7:30pm at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.

Funeral Services will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Another visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Pastor Robert Heimgartner will officiate.



Burial will follow at Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka.



Memorials in Mr. Pfingsten's name can be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church, Prairieview Lutheran Home or Donor's Choice. Published in Times Republic from June 4 to June 10, 2019

