Willa Mae E. Mayhew

Willa Mae E. Mayhew Obituary
Willa Mae E. Mayhew (nee Ferry) Was called to her Eternal Home on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Born in Watseka, IL the daughter of the late Roy and Jesena (nee Hankey) Ferry.

Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Mayhew.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Vickie Sue (Lyle) Selk; three grandsons, Jeffrey (Michelle), Sean (Linda) and Nathan (Allison) Selk; six great grandchildren, Jared, Amberly, Owen, Avery, Liam and Lyla; her nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her brother, Robert "Flip" Ferry and three nephews.

A long time member of the United Methodist Church, Watseka. Willa Mae enjoyed a rewarding career as a legal secretary for Watseka Law Firm. Following retirement Willa Mae fulfilled her life long dream of living in Florida until she relocated back to Illinois and resided in Minooka, IL with her daughter Vickie and son in law Lyle for many years.

A Memorial Gathering for Willa Mae E. Mayhew will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:00 AM at The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 W Ford Rd., Channahon, IL.

Family and Friends in the Watseka area are asked to meet directly at Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka at 12:30 PM for graveside services to be officiated by Pastor Dave Jankowski.

For more information, please phone 815. 467.1234 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
