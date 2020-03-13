|
In loving memory of William Arthur Yergler (58) of Mesa, Arizona, September 2, 1961 to February 7, 2020.
Bill was an avid and devoted Chicago sports fan. He loved the Cubs, Sox, Bears and Blackhawks. He enjoyed watching and attending numerous games and collecting sports memorabilia. His favorite sports icons were Walter Payton and Michael Jordan. Bill loved fast sports cars as well as classic rock and roll, especially Van Halen. In addition, he was an animal lover and enjoyed the companionship of pet dogs Frazier and Sophie for many years. Bill was oftentimes hilarious with jokes and antics, yet quick to offer a listening ear and a bear hug when needed.
Since moving to Arizona, he was active in a men's Bible study group and he embraced the beautiful scenery by oftentimes hiking in the great outdoors. Bill was a gentle soul who was deeply loved and will be missed by many, but mostly his family.
Bill is survived by his father, Arthur Yergler, Arthur's wife, Roseann Zahn, and his mother, Earlene Lambert, sister Jori Mendel (Scott) of La Jolla, CA; brother Daniel Yergler (Margota) of Stockholm, Sweden; and sister Heidi Herrmann (John) of Manhattan, IL. Bill's nephews and nieces are Aidan, Zoe and Oliver Mendel; Elias and Sofia Yergler; and Karleigh, Michelle and Nicolas Herrmann.
Please join us at Knapp Funeral Home, 219 West Blaine Street, Cissna Park, IL, 60924, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Visitation will be from noon to 1 pm, immediately followed by a service at 1:00 pm, followed by graveside services at the Cissna Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to:
NAMI DuPage County
115 N County Farm Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Website: namidupage.org
Online condolences may be made at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 21, 2020