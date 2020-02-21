Home

William D. "Bill" Echlin III

William D. "Bill" Echlin III Obituary
William "Bill" D. Echlin III, age 59, of Watseka, IL, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Watseka Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. Bill was born on June 26, 1960 to William and Barbara (Czoske) Echlin, Jr. in Chicago, IL. He married Janet Juda on January 19, 1985 at St. Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange, IL. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and going for motorcycle rides.
Bill is survived by his wife, Janet of Watseka, IL; two sisters, Kim Echlin of West Chicago, IL and Shawn Echlin of Aurora, IL; one brother, Rick (Donna) Orr of Watseka, IL and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Echlin and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 29, 2020
