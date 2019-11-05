|
|
William "Bill" E. Harper, 84, of Watseka, IL passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
He was born June 15, 1935 in Somerset, KY, the son of Claude and Margaret (Cooper) Harper.
Mr. Harper is survived by 4 children, James (Amy) Wallen of Watseka, IL, Sue (Lou) Foglesong of Watseka, IL, Bruce Harper of Watseka, IL and Brien (Karen) Harper of Watseka, IL; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 1 sister, Ruth Thiele of Watseka, IL; numerous nieces and nephews and "The Cat".
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jerry; and 3 brothers, Robert, James and Thomas.
Mr. Harper's newspaper career included 39 years at the Iroquois County Times-Republic, 25 of those years serving as associate publisher. He also served as associate publisher for 5 years at the Brazil Times, Brazil, IN
He was very active in the community. In 1982 he was named Outstanding Volunteer by the Watseka Chamber of Commerce; he named Times-Republic Citizen of the Year in 1985. In 1987 he received the Community Builders Award and in 1997 the Community Award, each given by the Masons. He was the 1994 Grand Marshal of the Watseka Fourth of July Parade. He was president of the Watseka Chamber of Commerce in 1991 and 1992 and served on the Chamber's board of directors for 17 years.
Mr. Harper was very active in youth baseball, coaching for 20 years.
Graveside services will take place Friday, November 8, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Published in Times Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019