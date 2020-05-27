William Earl Warren, 80, of Sheldon, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.
William was born on September 17, 1939, in Sheldon, the son of Leota and George Warren. He married Mary Ann Kilgore on March 5, 1970, in Watseka, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Walter Warren, and great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Parsons.
He is survived by his three sisters; Iva Hornbuckle of Sheldon, Martha Hansen of Sheldon, and Irene Parbs of Gilman, Illinois; four sons, Craig Sharp of Iroquois, Illinois, Bryan (Nicole) Warren of Kentland, Indiana, Darrin (Robin) Warren of Sheldon, and Justin (Maggie) Warren of Sheldon; and one daughter, Denise (Dave) Cook of Sebastian, Florida; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
William Warren was employed at Hoffman's, Hick's Gas, and retired from Uarco/Standard Register. William enjoyed reading, farming, gardening, and wildlife.
Per William's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside service will be held in June with immediate family.
Published in Times Republic from May 27 to Jun. 6, 2020.