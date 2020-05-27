William Earl Warren
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Earl Warren, 80, of Sheldon, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home.

William was born on September 17, 1939, in Sheldon, the son of Leota and George Warren.  He married Mary Ann Kilgore on March 5, 1970, in Watseka, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Walter Warren, and great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Parsons.

He is survived by his three sisters; Iva Hornbuckle of Sheldon, Martha Hansen of Sheldon, and Irene Parbs of Gilman, Illinois; four sons, Craig Sharp of Iroquois, Illinois, Bryan (Nicole) Warren of Kentland, Indiana, Darrin (Robin) Warren of Sheldon, and Justin (Maggie) Warren of Sheldon; and one daughter, Denise (Dave) Cook of Sebastian, Florida; 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. 

William Warren was employed at Hoffman's, Hick's Gas, and retired from Uarco/Standard Register.  William enjoyed reading, farming, gardening, and wildlife.

Per William's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside service will be held in June with immediate family.

Please sign his guestbook at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Republic from May 27 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Funeral Home
401 North 4th Street
Sheldon, IL 60966
(815) 429-3308
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved