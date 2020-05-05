William L. Garfield, 92 of Watseka passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Heritage Health in Hoopeston. He was born on December 18, 1927 in Watseka, the son of Merle and Gladys (Shafer) Garfield and they preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by one son, Larry Garfield.
He married Phyllis Fanning in Watseka on February 9, 1959 and she survives. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Marta (Jeremy) Mitchell of Bismark and Zachary Garfield of Springfield, five great-grandchildren, and two very special friends, Bob and Diana Luecke of Milford.
Mr. Garfield was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. He was also a member of Woodland Methodist Church, Watseka American Legion Post #23, and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450. He was a retired farmer and enjoyed antiques and gardening.
Private services will be held at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow at Iroquois Memorial Park with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post #23 and Iroquois County VFW Post #7450.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois County Historical Society.
Please share a memory of William at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from May 5 to May 16, 2020.