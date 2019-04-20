Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Long "Big Bill", 62 of Watseka, IL, passed Friday, April 19, 2019.

He was born June 9, 1956 in Watseka, IL, the son of Robert Long and Elizabeth (Martin) Long.

Bill married Kathy Hoogstraat on August 2, 1980 at the Zion Lutheran Church.

Mr. Long was a dispatcher for 27 years, bus driver for 20 years, and a policeman for many years, as well as a jailor for Iroquois County. He was President for Sons of American Legion, Watseka Civil Defense, Auxiliary Police, Iroquois County Civil Defense, Coach and President of Watseka Little League, founder of Boys & Girls Club, Foster parents, Citizen of the Year, Elks Member, and earned a Lifetime Achievement Award. He loved John Deere tractors. Bill was active in the Boy Scouts. He also drove the ambulance for DeValk.

Surviving Mr. Long is his daughter, Jen Long of Watseka; mother, Elizabeth Long of Watseka, IL; brothers, James (Kathleen) Long of Watseka, and Tim (Laura) Long of Avon, IN; sister-in-law, Lori Long of Bloomington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his father; wife, Kathy; and one brother, Bud Long.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4-8pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL.

Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, IL. Another hour visitation will take place prior to services. Pastor Karl Gibbs will officiate.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka, IL.

