William "Bill" Martin, 80, of Milford, IL (formerly Indianapolis, IN), passed September 30th, 2019, at Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth, IL. Son of Joseph and Arnettie (Powlen) Martin, he was born on April 5th, 1939. His brother Robert "Bobby" and parents preceded him in death. Bill married Mildred (Rose) Martin and had two children, Cynthia and Michael. Mildred preceded him in death. Bill remarried Geraldine (Shultz- Swineford) Martin who also preceded him in death and leaves behind her children Randy, Diana, and Dawn.
Bill loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill retired from G.M. Truck and Bus in Indianapolis, IN where he was a Millwright. He loved golf, fishing, pancakes with ice cream, country western music, puzzles and The Lord. He was known by "everyone" on Facebook as "Papa Bill".
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5th, at 12pm at Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington, Indianapolis, with visitation 10am until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bill may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019