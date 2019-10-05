Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Martin


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Martin Obituary
William "Bill" Martin, 80, of Milford, IL (formerly Indianapolis, IN), passed September 30th, 2019, at Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth, IL. Son of Joseph and Arnettie (Powlen) Martin, he was born on April 5th, 1939. His brother Robert "Bobby" and parents preceded him in death. Bill married Mildred (Rose) Martin and had two children, Cynthia and Michael. Mildred preceded him in death. Bill remarried Geraldine (Shultz- Swineford) Martin who also preceded him in death and leaves behind her children Randy, Diana, and Dawn.
Bill loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bill retired from G.M. Truck and Bus in Indianapolis, IN where he was a Millwright. He loved golf, fishing, pancakes with ice cream, country western music, puzzles and The Lord. He was known by "everyone" on Facebook as "Papa Bill".
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5th, at 12pm at Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington, Indianapolis, with visitation 10am until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Bill may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now