|
|
William "Bill" Maul, 73, of Cissna Park passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. He was born November 20, 1945 in Watseka, the son of Norman and Elizabeth (Neukomm) Maul. Bill married Wanda Deck in Cissna Park on August 27, 1967 and she survives.
In addition to his wife, Wanda, he is survived by his six children, Jeannie (Ken Bragg) Maul of Champaign; John (Tresa) Maul of Cissna and their children, Marti (Marty) Bauer, Josie Maul, and Riley Maul; Sarah (Justin) Decker of Philo and their son William Decker; Heidi Maul of Fithian; Maria (Kurt) Rademacher of St. Joseph and their daughter Kaelynn Rademacher; and Steven (fiancée – Macey Williams) Maul of Cissna Park; his mother, Elizabeth Maul of Paxton; one sister, Helen Edelman of Salem, OR; one brother, Mike (Kathy) Maul of Cissna Park; and several nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his father, Norman Maul.
Bill was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park and was a lifelong farmer in the Cissna Park area.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church in Cissna Park or Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, MN.
Please share a memory of Bill at www.knappfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 12, 2019