Zella M. Hawkes, 104, of Watseka and formerly of Sheldon passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Heritage Woods of Watseka. She was born on April 9, 1915 in Watseka, the daughter of John and Kehren (Shrimplin) Haag. She married Frederick A. Hawkes in Chicago in 1936 and he preceded her in death in 1938. She was also preceded in death by both of her parents.
Surviving is one daughter, Joan Gehle of Lakewood, WA; three grandchildren, Mark Gehle of Lakewood, WA, John (Pam Sullivan) Gehle of Seattle, WA, and Elizabeth (Chris) East of Issaquah, WA; and one great grandchild, Brookelyn East of Issaquah, WA.
Mrs. Hawkes took great pride in her family's farm near Sheldon.
Graveside services will be at 11:15 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sheldon Cemetery in Sheldon with a visitation to take place before from 10:00-11:00 am at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.
