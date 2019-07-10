|
"Sonny" DeLuisi Well Known Area Musician
LITTLE FALLS, NY - With sadness in our hearts, we announce that our beloved "Sonny" DeLuisi, age 86, a lifelong Little Falls resident, adored 44-year husband of Harriet (Amarosa) DeLuisi, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 9, 2019. Sonny passed away in his home, following a six-year battle with cancer. He went to Heaven in the arms of his loving wife. Sonny will be remembered as an accomplished musician with an unwavering positive outlook and dazzling smile.
Sonny was predeceased by his parents, Guiseppi and Reparata (Ciero) DeLuisi; brother, Vincent Deluis ("Jimmy"); and sister, Nancy Campione. Sonny is survived by his loving family: his wife, Harriet DeLuisi; his sister, Jenny Pescatore; his stepchildren, Carol Carzo and Michael Carzo and his wife, Lis;, his brother-in-law, Louis Amarosa and his wife, Ellen; and his sister-in-law, Linda Schafer and her husband, Al; his cherised grandchildren, Melissa Ursi and Nick Ferrell, Michael Carzo, Jr. and his wife, Amy, Joseph Carzo and Cristina Carzo; several nieces and nephews; and four great-grandchildren. Sonny also leaves behind his dearest friends, Tony and Mary Paparella.
Sonny was a Korean War veteran and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1956. He retired from the NY State Department of Corrections in 2002. Sonny also was a proud member of the band, Sonny DeeLuis and the Country Cousins, who played locally for many years. Those who remember him know, when Sonny sang a song, it got sung. He was also a member of DeCarlo Staffo Post #3, Little Falls Elks Lodge #42 and American Legion Post #31, all of Little Falls.
In respecting his wishes, there are no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Holy Family Parish, corner of E. Main and John Sts., Little Falls, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Terence Healy, officiating, assisted by Deacon James Bower and the Holy Family Parish Resurrection Committee. Burial will be private.
Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (town of Manheim), 315-508-5131, has been entrusted with Sonny's funeral arrangements.
For those wishing, kindly send contributions in his name to the Little Falls American Legion Post #31, to support our veterans.
