Adelaide Agnes Battisti 1929 - 2020
Longtime St. Johnsville Resident
ST. JOHNSVILLE - Adelaide Agnes Battisti, 91, a longtime St. Johnsville resident, peacefully moved to her Eternal Home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Rose (John) Sammons, Town of Little Falls.
Adelaide, born in Floral Park, NY, to the late Joseph and Anna (Zindell) LaCoppola, Sr., graduated Class of 1947, at St. Johnsville High School.
On October 22, 1949, she was united in marriage to Fiorino Peter Battisti, at St. Patrick Church, St. Johnsville. For 51 years, the couple shared a blessed union and the joy of nine children, until Fiorino went Home on November 15, 2000.
A dedicated mother of nine, Adelaide considered her firstborn, Dorothy, to be her best friend. They were inseparable for 48 years while working full-time on the farm, maintaining the homestead, baking homemade bread and putting on a delightful spread at holiday time. Adelaide loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and celebrated their lives expressing interest in everything they wanted to share. After retiring, Adelaide freely accepted any and all invitations to participate in family gatherings, sporting events, camping, fireside chats, trips to NY City and two vacations in HI. She was an avid reader, a daunting card player and relaxed by knitting and crocheting. Her favorite by far, was simply to be present with her family and loved ones.
Adelaide prospered in routine, beginning her day with Bible reading and ending her day on her knees beside her bed. She was a woman of honor and greatly cherished. Adelaide's life reflected her deep faith and relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a prayer warrior! Adelaide was a giver- demanding nothing for herself. Her absence is tangible.
Survivors include her children, David Battisti (Theresa), of St. Johnsville, Jeanie Mitchell (Fred), of Amsterdam, Frances Battisti (Loretta), of St. Johnsville, Carol Battisti, of Ithaca, Mary Frollo (Mike), of Tribes Hills, NY, Rose Sammons (John), of Little Falls and Robert Battisti (Patricia), of St. Johnsville; her siblings, Rose Jubar, Arthur LaCoppola, Frederick LaCoppola (Kathy), Margaret DiGiacomo, Raymond LaCoppola and Anne Thomas, all of St. Johnsville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
She was predeceased by two daughters, Dorothy (1998) and Joan (2016) Battisti; her brothers, Frank, Louis, Anthony and Joseph LaCoppola, Jr.; and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to the Masonic Lodge), 20 Bridge St., St. Johnsville, NY 518-568-7040, with Pastor Joseph Famulare, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Johnsville Cemetery. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m., until the time of the services, at 1:00 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, only ten will be able to pay their respects at a time, with face mask and social distancing required.
All memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford NY 13413 at (315) 735-6484.
Out of concern for others, Adelaide requested that in lieu of traveling, please share prayers, condolences or any memorable moments at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com
Adelaide was loved by all. Offended by none. Beloved of God. And we shall see her again!