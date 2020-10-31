Agnes B. Crim 1935 - 2020

MOHAWK - Agnes B. Crim, "Aggie", age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, October 29, 2020, in St. Luke's MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, New Hartford.

She was born on July 31, 1935, in Frankfort, daughter of the late Marris J. and Elsie Clark Bowie. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1953. From 1953 until 1959, she worked as a telephone operator for the New York Telephone Company in Herkimer. In 1990, she started to work as a school crossing guard for the Mohawk School System. She proudly served in that position for 29 ½ years, until her retirement in December 2019. She had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Mohawk Reformed Church. Aggie will always be remembered for her great sense of community. She was a 40 year member and Past President of the Alexander Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary, for over 35 years a member and Past President of the Herkimer County Ladies Fire Auxiliary, for 25 years a member of Crowley-Barnum American Legion Post # 25 Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member of the Order of Amaranth and a 66 year member of Evening Valley Star Order of the Eastern Star Chapter. Aggie was happiest when she was surrounded by her many friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchild. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her son, Mark W. Crim and his wife, Stacie, of Reading, PA; her daughter, Victoria A. Crim, of Virginia Beach, VA; and a sister, Sylvia Pickard, of DeFuniak Springs, FL; four grandchildren, Leigh-Ann, Eric, Daniel and Bryan; and one great-grandchild, Myles; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lucinda E. Crim; two brothers, Marris J. Bowie, Jr. and David E. Bowie; and two sisters, Lucinda V. Bowie and Marion E. Bowie.

Calling hours for Aggie are on Wednesday, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc. 115 Court Street; Herkimer. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home, with the Reverend Brian Engel, Pastor of the Mohawk Reformed Church and Fire Chaplain Kenneth Palmer officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Mohawk Reformed Church or The Herkimer County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Those attending are asked to wear a face mask and social distancing will be maintained.



