Alan Albert Glogowski 1950 - 2019
HERKIMER - Alan Albert Glogowski was born in Herkimer Hospital on November 24, 1950, to Steven and Anne (Tresohlavy) Glogowski, of Mohawk, NY. He passed away in a peace filled presence on Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, at his home on Eureka Avenue, in Herkimer, at the age of 68.
Al was a graduate of Mohawk High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Oswego State. After college, Al taught science at Deleware Academy in Delhi. Al was first married in 1975 and later had a daughter, Amy.
Al began working for the Village of Herkimer DPW in 1999. Al loved his position with the Village, as well as all his wonderful coworkers he was proud to call friends. Al retired from the Village in October of 2018.
Al was a no fuss, simple living kind of guy. His hobbies included hiking, biking, photography and anything Adirondacks. His knowledge of and passion for the Adirondacks was always evident. He enjoyed spending any free time at his camp on Piseco Lake, which was his second home for decades. Al never missed a chance to snap shots of the beautiful scenery all around him which he enjoyed showcasing at events.
Al met his wife, Chasity Chenaille and her son, Jonathan, in 2001, in Piseco. They were married in November 2015. Al was a beloved husband who loved spending his time with his wife until the very end. Al was a strong, beloved father and role model who would do anything for his daughter, who cherished him deeply. Al also had many longtime friends that he cherished and enjoyed spending time with.
Surviving relatives include wife, Chasity; daughter, Amy Glogowski and her longtime boyfriend, Mike; stepson, Jonathan; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Judy Glogowski; sister, Mary Ann Humphrey; brother, John Glogowski; brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Elizabeth Glogowski; as well as seven nieces. Al is also survived by his mother's twin sister, Helen Beauchamp; and several beloved cousins.
Predeceased relatives include his father, Steven Glogowski; his mother, Anne Glogowski; several aunts and uncles; and his favorite cat, Jack.
He will forever be loved and missed, until we see him again.
Family and friends are invited to attend his calling hours and funeral service. The calling hours are on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4 PM until 6 PM, at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY, followed by a 6 PM funeral service, offered by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman, at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019