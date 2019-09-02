|
Albert "Big Al" Blumenstock 1931 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
ILION - Albert "Big Al" J. Blumenstock, age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
He was born on October 27, 1931, in Brooklyn, the son of Albert J. Blumenstock and Pauline (Fischer) Blumenstock. Al graduated from Brooklyn schools and attended college. Mr. Blumenstock was a veteran, serving in the US Navy, from 1956 to 1960. He was married to Margaret "Peggy" T. Lynch, on June 22, 1963, at St. Joan of Arc Church, Jackson Heights, NY. Al was employed as a Claims and Inquiry Clerk for the US Postal Service, at the GPO, New York City, for 30 years, retiring in 1986. Mr. Blumenstock was a member of the Frankfort Young at Heart Club, Ilion-Frankfort VFW and at one time was Assistant Scout Master of Boy Scouts of America, N.Y.C. He was a volunteer at the Ilion Food Pantry and Food Sense, of Ilion. Al also played piano during lunches for the residents at Folts Home, in Herkimer and the Homestead, in Mohawk.
Surviving family members include his wife, Margaret "Peggy"; his son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Diane Blumenstock, of Poland, NY; his daughter and son-in-law, Jean Anne Blumenstock and Eric Denfeld, of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren, Krista and partner, David, Mikki and Keara, Melissa Chartier and her husband, Jon-Paul, Christopher "C.J." Denfeld and his wife, Rachael, Edmund "Eddy" Denfeld and his partner, JJ and Eric "Ricki" Denfeld and his partner, Helen; his five great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Patricia Blumenstock and Kevin and Margaret Blumenstock; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Justin Blumenstock.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. A Traditional Catholic Prayer Service will be held to conclude the calling hours, at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of the Annunciation, with Father Paul Catena, officiating. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, North Ilion.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Al, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
Mr. Blumenstock's services were prearranged and are entrusted to his family Funeral Director, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home, 102 West St., Ilion, NY 13357 (315-895-7722).
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019