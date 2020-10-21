Albert (Al) J. Mlinar 1915 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Albert (Al) J. Mlinar, a lifelong resident of Little Falls, passed away peacefully at Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, on October 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 105 years old.
Albert was the son of Anthony and Agnes (Yerman) Mlinar. He was predeceased by his siblings, Anthony, Bernard and Anna.
Albert married Ann Vail on May 25, 1939. They had four children, Janet (deceased), Ann Eggan, Michael (deceased) and Richard.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann (Ronald) Eggan; his son, Richard (Dot) Mlinar; grandchildren, Mark (Francesca) O'Connor, Lisa O'Connor, Patrick (Kim) O'Connor and Lauren Mlinar; and eight great-grandchildren.
He grew up on Court Street, moved to Moreland Street, where he and Ann raised their family and then became the first resident on the new High School Road.
In the 1930's, he served in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and he worked on projects in Virginia.
After leaving the CCC, he worked at the Melrose Slipper Company. He also studied tool making and metallurgy, completing several training courses.
In 1942, he was hired as a tool and die maker by Remington Rand, Ilion, NY. He continued his work with Sperry - Univac, Utica, NY, eventually becoming a supervisory manufacturing engineer. His work frequently took him to Norwalk, CT and the Philadelphia area.
As a young man, he played the saxophone in a jazz band that performed at local venues. It was said that he serenaded his future wife from a few houses away. His love of jazz stayed with him and visitors to his home were treated to the music of his favorite artists.
He was an avid fisherman and used his tool making skills to make lures and reels that he would use in local waterways.
He was an accomplished gardener, who enjoyed working in his yard. His love of nature included an affinity for bird watching. After dinner each night, no matter the temperature, he would take a walk up the hill to the high school and back.
He was very handy with tools and was always ready to help his neighbors work on projects. In his later years, his neighbors returned the favor and aided him.
He and Ann loved taking the family on vacations to Cape Cod, MA, often at the same time as Ann's extended family.
After Ann passed away in 1992, he nurtured his love of astronomy by buying a telescope and joining the Mohawk Valley Astronomical Society (MVAS). He later built several telescopes that he would bring to MVAS star parties. He was an active member and traveled throughout the Northeast with the group and even to Aruba to view an eclipse of the sun. A highlight for him was the club's annual observance of his birthday, when he would give a short speech. Little did they suspect how many speeches they would hear and how many cakes they would bake.
He kept himself in good shape and he lived in his home until a fall in 2019 caused him to be taken to the hospital and then to the nursing home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Alpine Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the loving care that they provided to Albert. They provided him with wonderful care and implemented video calls that made it easier for the family to keep in touch during the Covid pandemic.
The family would like to thank his friends and neighbors and his wonderful caregivers. Together, they greatly assisted him during his later years at home.
Albert donated his body to Upstate Medical Center for the advancement of medical research.
His funeral arrangements will be provided by the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe St., Little Falls, NY; Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia. His remains will be interred next to his wife at St. Mary's Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, at a date to be determined.
A Celebration of Al's Life will be held once the Covid pandemic has passed and it is safe for a group to gather. Friends and family will be invited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the American Cancer Society
or the Mohawk Valley Astronomical Society.
