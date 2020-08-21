Alfred S. McCarthy 1929 - 2020
DOLGEVILLE - Alfred S. McCarthy, 90, of Dolgeville, NY, passed away on August 19, 2020, in Little Falls, NY.
Alfred was born on August 21, 1929, in Middleville, NY, to Archibald McCarthy and Ruth (Shibley) McCarthy and was educated in Speculator and Dolgeville schools. He worked as a heavy equipment operator of construction equipment for various road building contractors. He eventually founded A.S. McCarthy Construction, in 1979, a business he actively operated with his son, John, until his retirement in 2008.
He married the former Carole Manley, of Little Falls, NY, at St. Mary's Church, Little Falls, on December 1, 1956. They shared a loving and caring relationship until her passing on September 26, 1994. He later married Jacqueline Wright Near, of Dolgeville, NY, on July 18, 1999 and they were married until his passing.
In addition to his wife, Jacqueline, Alfred leaves behind his loving children, Shelly (Rock) Scarano, Mike (Maureen) McCarthy and John McCarthy (Nancy Wind); seven grandchildren, Kelly (Dan) Grcic, Jacob (Kimber) Scarano, Kainan and Kaitlyn McCarthy, Andrew (Holly) McCarthy, Ryan (Jacquelyn) McCarthy and Tyler McCarthy; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Jacqueline's children, Jill (George) Hyde, Scott (Cindy) Near and Donald Near; along with brother-in-law, John Manley; and sister-in-law, Denise McCarthy; as well as many close friends, including Nancy and Dimitri Wind and Tony and Jeanne Scalise.
Alfred was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Carole; his brothers, Don, Jim and Jack; and sisters, Dorothy, Shirley and Betty.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many caring professionals at Basset Hospital, Little Falls, especially Dr. Norman Freund and his wonderful staff on the third floor.
There will be no calling hours and a private service will be held at a future date at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society.
The Enea Family Funeral Home, Little Falls, is handling the funeral arrangements; Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315-823-2424).
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
