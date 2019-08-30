|
Alice M. Bennett 1936 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Alice M. Bennett, 82, of Dolgeville, New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019 in Salisbury, New York, in the comfort of her family's care.
She was born on September 5, 1936, in Deerfield, New York and was the daughter of the late William and Yvette (Martin) Brucker. She was educated at a one room school house and then went on to St. Mary's School and eventually graduated from Little Falls High School, Class of 1953.
On October 27, 1956, Alice was united in marriage to Daniel Bennett at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls, New York. The couple shared a blessed union of sixty years together where they raised their nine children in a loving home.
Alice spent most of her life as a loving homemaker, caring for her family. She enjoyed sewing, reading, baking cookies and NASCAR. She felt a sense of pride to be able to see what great people her children had become as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed watching them grow and find their way into this crazy world. I know they will go far in their lives. Alice will be missed deeply by her loving family.
She is survived by her nine beloved children, Mark Bennett and his wife, Ellen, of Salisbury Center, NY, Michael Bennett and his wife, Helen, of Macedon, NY, Kay Stegich and her husband, Jeffery, of Richardson, TX, Fred Bennett and his wife, Robyn, of Salisbury Center, NY, Marie Travis, of The Woodlands, TX, Daniel Bennett and his wife, Lisa, of Little Falls, NY, Nancy Cizik and her husband, Paul, of Casa Grande, AZ, Karen Zeller and her husband, Phil, of VA and Edward Bennett and his wife, Denise, of Syracuse, NY; nineteen granchildren, Matthew, Emily, Ethan, Brooke, Christina, David, Laura, Eric, Lauren, Daniel, Morgan, Luke, Ryan, B. James, Chase, Scott, Brianne, Alissa, and Michael and their families; two cherished great-granddaughters, Claire and Grace; a brother, Francis Brucker and his wife, June, of Herkimer; and several nieces and nephews.
Alice was predeceased by one brother, Edward Brucker.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, New York 13329. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery in Herkimer, NY, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Daniel.
Please consider memorial contributions for Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019