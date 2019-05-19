Alice R. White 1940 - 2019

Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother

ILION - Alice R. White, age 79, of Shull St., Ilion, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing Home, Ilion.

She was born on March 20, 1940, in the Town of Herkimer, the daughter of Walter and Grace (Bowman) Ingraham and graduated from Ilion High School in 1957. She was married to Donald "Pete" J. White, on September 26, 1959, at the Free Methodist Church, Herkimer. In her early years, Alice was employed at J.B. Wells Dept. Store, Utica and Chicago Pneumatic Co. She also was a cook at the Ilion Hospital and most recently, Alice worked at the Mohawk Homestead.

She was a former member of the Ilion Women of the Moose. Alice enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching QVC and also liked watching NCIS and Law & Order T.V. shows.

Surviving family members include her husband, Donald "Pete" J. White; her son, Donald V. White, of Ilion; her daughters, Lisa Marie Whitmore, of Easton, PA and Wendy Rae White, of Ilion; her six grandchildren, Amanda Burritt, of East Meridith, NY, Samantha Charlotteen, of Ilion, Bradley and Kaleena Whitmore, of Easton, PA and Jessica Bowman and Crystal Boyett, of Ilion; several great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joyce Sanderson, of Ilion, Jeanette Young and her husband, Jack, of Town of Columbia; her brothers, Gary Ingraham and his wife, Roberta, of Ilion and Vaughn Ingraham; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Walter Ingraham; her sisters, Jean White and Linda Schrader; and her brothers, Ingram Ingraham and Richard Ingraham.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion. A Memorial Service including a Celebration of Alice's Life will be held immediately following calling hours, at 6:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Alice, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the , Central New York Chapter, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.

The White family has entrusted Alice's service arrangements and supervision to their Family Funeral Director and friend, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2019