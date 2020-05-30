Allen R. Warner 1936 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mr. Allen R. Warner, 83, of Lower Paradise Road, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Born on November 11, 1936, in Little Falls, he was the son of Raymond and Enda Koch Warner. He attended St. Johnsville Schools. He lived his entire life in the area.
Most recently, Mr. Warner worked for the Town of Danube Highway Department for 41 years, until his retirement. Prior to that, he worked at Queensboro Milk Plant in Indian Castle and Little Falls.
Allen was very much a family man and was a very loving and caring husband, dad, grandfather and friend. He was a member of the former Indian Castle Riders, a Member of the Civil Defense during the Korean War, enjoyed carpenter work, was a great mechanic and fabricator.
On July 8, 1961, at the St. Johns Reformed Church, St. Johnsville, he was married to Eileen C. Lasher and celebrated 58 year years of marriage together.
His parents predeceased him, as well as his siblings, Robert, Walter, Elsie and Kathleen.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen C. Warner; son, Mark A. Warner; daughter, Diane Fisher; brother, Paul Warner; four grandchildren, Jessica Barnes, Joseph Fisher, Allen Warner and Adrian Morse; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with current Covid practices, the family will be receiving friends and relatives that wish to attend calling hours on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the Chapman – Moser Funeral Home, 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. In accordance with the current guidelines, we ask in advance for everyone's patience and cooperation as we will be only allowing 10 guests at a time into the building for social distancing and we ask that everyone please wear a mask.
A public graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Ostrander Cemetery on West Firey Hill Road.
Contributions in memory of Mr. Allen R. Warner, may be made to Indian Castle Church, Po Box 172, Little Falls, NY 13365.
