Alphonse J. "Al" Camardello "Mr. C" 1923 - 2020
HERKIMER - Mr. Alphonse J. "Al" Camardello, age 97, of Sherwood Acres Drive, Herkimer, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the warmth and comfort of his home. At the time of his passing his family was by his side as always. We affectionately remember his vivacious persona as he was the original "Mr. C"!
Born in Dolgeville, on June 7, 1923, Alphonse was the loving son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Musella) Camardello. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of Dolgeville High School. A veteran of World War II, 1943 until 1946, Al served with the U.S. Army. Over the course of his military career, his valorous service was fondly recognized by his family and he especially remembered the many times he would emotionally play "TAPS", for fallen soldiers, many being his friends.
On April 3,1955, he was joined in marriage with the former Lura A. Lyons with whom he has shared a 65 year union filled with their true devotion and commitment to one another. Al affectionately called Lura his "Dumplin."
He always was content while in the presence of his wife and family. It is all that he ever wanted.
Upon return from his military service, Al diligently attended Miami University in Florida and accomplished graduate work at Ithaca College.
Mr. Camardello began his career working for different schools in our area, particularly Stratford, Town of Webb and Herkimer High School. He was a teacher for over 30 years, excelling with the delivery of music to many young students and adults alike. The family business that was owned and operated by Al was Mr. C's Music, Herkimer, a business he successfully operated for many years and sold thereafter. He retired in 1989.
He was of the Catholic faith and actively attended many different denominations of churches in our area through the years.
Al loved to put on plays and musical programs. His musical talents were immensely wide ranging. Al composed and wrote his own music until his early 90's, many of which was professionally copyrighted.
He was a past member of the Herkimer American Legion. One of the most special group of friends that Al could ever ask for were his fellow co-members of the Sts. Anthony & Joseph Glee Club. His many times spent singing with the club was truly a highlight of his life. In fact, Al was the conductor of the Glee Club for many years and we cherish these wonderful memories.
Although Al's career and personal accomplishments were wide-ranging and varied, he considered his family to be his most rewarding achievement and the source of his greatest pride. He was never happier than when he was spending time with his loved ones. Also as well, his special family ranging from California, to Colorado, from Wyoming to here in New York!
Among Al's many preferred leisure activities, one of his favorites was trumpet playing, a tribute to his passionate love of music. He loved Harry James, he was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Tigers! Amongst all else, he was a master crossword puzzle solver. This was a skill that he impressively worked at every day, daily even now at his age of 97. Al's sense of humor was huge, bigger than life itself! In fact, we as a family look back on his special ways and that is exactly what is getting us through this incredibly difficult time. His laughing was one of a kind, he was always joking and kidding with us. Al, aka Mr. C, was beyond measure, the sweetest, all good, most wonderful person. We love you.
Mr. Camardello is survived by his devoted wife, Lura; his cherished children, Todd William Camardello and his wife, Laura, of Norway, NY, Thomas Mitchell Camardello and Sue Carter, of Cohoes, NY, Mary Lynn Palmieri and her husband, Rob, of Herkimer and Lura Beth Camardello, of Stratford, NY. His survivors also include the ones he so dearly truly loved, our tribute to our beloved POPS, his grandchildren, Lisa, Shania, Portia, Stefanie, Kaleigh, Ashley, Makayla, Xavier, Noah and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Rockwell, Amar, Liliana and Evangeline; his close special friends, Linda and Kenny Young and June Fulmer; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by brothers, Samuel P. Camardello and Angelo Camardello.
The family is grateful to the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate assistance and to all who have cared for dad and our family throughout this most difficult time.
Calling hours for family and friends were held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-5 PM, at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, in Herkimer, NY.
Mr. Camardello's funeral will commence on Monday, October 19th, at the family's convenience with spiritual guidance offered by Pastor Joelle Faulks. Interment will take place, with Military Honors, in the family plot, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer, NY. This will be a private graveside service for the family.
It is the wish of the family that donations in honor of Alphonse Camardello be considered to Amazing Gracies Gift Foundation, c/o 5 Hillview Drive, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the Enea Family Funeral Home for this purpose and the family is very appreciative of this opportunity.
Mr. C's arrangements have been coordinated with his student and friend, Harry J. Enea, Jr., along with Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
An online memorial page has been established in his memory at www.eneafamily.com
.