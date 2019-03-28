|
Alton (Al) E. Boepple 1935 - 2019
MOHAWK - Alton (Al) E. Boepple, 83, of Spring Street, Mohawk and for over fifty years of State Route 167, Little Falls, passed away, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Faxton-St. Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford.
He was born on June 26, 1935, in West Winfield, the son of the late Lloyd Thomas and Mable (Worden) Boepple. He was a graduate of Mohawk High School Class of 1953.
On April 11, 1959, he was united in marriage to his wife of almost sixty years, the former Joyce E. Getman, at the Paines Hollow Methodist Church.
For many years, Mr. Boepple was the owner and operator of the family dairy farm, CT Lin Farm, on State Route 167, Town of Little Falls. Following his retirement from farming, he went on to work for the Town of Little Falls Highway Department for thirteen years, retiring in 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his daughters, Cheryl Brown and her husband, George, Oppenheim, Terry Hadsell and her husband, David, Mohawk and Linda Boepple, Mohawk; his grandchildren, Joshua Brown (Jamie), Jessie Preston (Jon), Tanya Pitcher (Adam), Kayla Hadsell and Kara Reinhardt; great-grandchildren, Zoe Pitcher, Ashlyn Pitcher and Alaina Brown; sisters-in-law, Jean Boepple, Little Falls and Ann Boepple, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Carl Boepple, in 2007 and Wayne Boepple, in 2009; his sister, Beverly Harwick, in 1997; and his brother-in-law, Jim Harwick, in 2018.
There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Mt. View Memorial Gardens, Town of Little Falls, later in the spring of 2019.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff of the third floor of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Mohawk Valley for the exceptional care that they provided to him.
It is the wish of the family that contributions, in memory of Mr. Boepple, be considered to the Paines Hollow Methodist Church, c/o Lay Pastor Greg Sponburgh, 3139 ST RT 168, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances at www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019