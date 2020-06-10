Amanda L. Doolen 1983 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Amanda L. Doolen, 37, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born in Utica on May 22, 1983, the daughter of the late David Doolen and Rebecca Hatmaker and she attended Frankfort and Ilion Schools. Amanda was employed as an Aide with United Cerebral Palsy, Utica, for several years.
Amanda is survived by her beloved children, Alivia (Miss Rose) Pratt, Reuben (Bubbie) Pratt, Jr. and Adam (Joseph) Pratt, all of Frankfort; her mother, Rebecca Hatmaker, of Ilion, her paternal grandmother, Jill Young, of Herkimer; her stepmother, Florence Doolen, of Herkimer; five brothers, Cory and Amy Cool, of Mohawk, Curtis Cool and his companion, Cheyenne Bourne, of Richfield Springs, David Doolen, of Herkimer, Michael Doolen, of Herkimer and Elisha Collette, of Ilion; six sisters, Jackie and Floyd Houghtelling, of Montour Falls, Jill Doolen, of Herkimer, Rochelle Collette, of Ilion, Rachael Collette, of Ilion, Naomi Collette, of Mohawk and Elizabeth Collette, of Ilion; her former husband, Reuben Pratt, of Frankfort; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to current health concerns, her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of her family from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena. Interment will be in Frankfort Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Amanda's memory may be made to Alivia Pratt, c/o V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 108, Frankfort, NY 13340 as a contribution to her children's college fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Amanda's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.