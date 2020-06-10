Amanda L. Doolen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda L. Doolen 1983 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Amanda L. Doolen, 37, of Frankfort, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born in Utica on May 22, 1983, the daughter of the late David Doolen and Rebecca Hatmaker and she attended Frankfort and Ilion Schools. Amanda was employed as an Aide with United Cerebral Palsy, Utica, for several years.
Amanda is survived by her beloved children, Alivia (Miss Rose) Pratt, Reuben (Bubbie) Pratt, Jr. and Adam (Joseph) Pratt, all of Frankfort; her mother, Rebecca Hatmaker, of Ilion, her paternal grandmother, Jill Young, of Herkimer; her stepmother, Florence Doolen, of Herkimer; five brothers, Cory and Amy Cool, of Mohawk, Curtis Cool and his companion, Cheyenne Bourne, of Richfield Springs, David Doolen, of Herkimer, Michael Doolen, of Herkimer and Elisha Collette, of Ilion; six sisters, Jackie and Floyd Houghtelling, of Montour Falls, Jill Doolen, of Herkimer, Rochelle Collette, of Ilion, Rachael Collette, of Ilion, Naomi Collette, of Mohawk and Elizabeth Collette, of Ilion; her former husband, Reuben Pratt, of Frankfort; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to current health concerns, her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of her family from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena. Interment will be in Frankfort Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Amanda's memory may be made to Alivia Pratt, c/o V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 108, Frankfort, NY 13340 as a contribution to her children's college fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Amanda's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
203 2nd Ave
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 894-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved