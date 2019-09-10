|
|
Andrew "Andy" Andersen 1926 - 2019
Owner and Operator of Andersen's Produce Farm
ILION – Andrew "Andy" E. Andersen, age 93, of North Columbia Rd., Ilion, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at home.
He was born on February 26, 1926, in Staten Island, NY, the son of Andrew and Petra (Abrahamson) Andersen and graduated from McKee Vocational School. Andy was married to Mearl (Grace) Mitchell, on August 8, 1988. She passed away on March 27, 2015. Mr. Andersen was a pipe fitter at Bethlehem Steel Co., in Staten Island. He later worked as a truck driver at Mobil-Exxon, at Port Mobil, Staten Island, NY. Andy was the owner and operator of Andersen's Produce Farm, in Town of Columbia, for many years.
Andy was a fun loving, kind and generous man with a great sense of humor who will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Surviving family members include his step-sons, Marc Mitchell and his wife, Tina, of Plainsboro, NJ and Leighton Mitchell, of NYC; four grandchildren, Heather, Michele, Auden and Colton; four nephews, Ronald, Robert, George and Mark Anderson; his niece, Murna Tyrrell and her husband, Tom; several cousins, friends, including Jeanette Frederick and caregivers, including Tracy Huxtable.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, at 102 West St., Ilion, NY. Funeral Services will be held immediately following visitation, on Saturday, at 4:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Andy, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Richfield Springs Food Pantry, 22 Church Street, Richfield Springs, NY 13439, or Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5s, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
Andrew Andersen's services were prearranged and are entrusted to his Farmer's Market friend and Funeral Director, Don Applegate.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019