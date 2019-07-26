|
Andrew Victor Jasewicz, Sr. 1964 - 2019
EAST HERKIMER - Andrew Victor Jasewicz, Sr., age 55, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in his home after an extended illness. He had the comfort and support of his loving family at his side.
Andrew was born on February 12, 1964, in Little Falls, son of the late Donald and Shirley (Miller) Jasewicz. A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of Little Falls High School, attended Mohawk Valley Community College and graduated from DeVry University. Mr. Jasewicz had worked for Allegro Shoe, Little Falls Color Print and Burrows Paper Mill, before working as a technician for 16 years for Suburban Propane in Marcy. On August 4, 1984, he was united in marriage to the former Robyn Congdon in the Paines Hollow United Methodist Church. They shared a devoted union of 25 years until her passing on March 8, 2010. On May 24, 2014, he married the former Laureen Aponte at their home in East Herkimer. Andrew was of the Catholic faith. In his leisure time, he enjoyed football as an avid Buffalo Bills fan, baseball, horseshoes and corn hole. His relaxation was mowing the lawn at home and watching TV with his wife, Laureen. He greatly enjoyed spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. To all who knew him he was an energetic, hardworking man who cared for everyone he knew. He was always willing to help, while looking for nothing in return. He will be sadly missed.
Surviving him are his loving wife, Laureen; three sons, Andrew Jasewicz, Jr. and his wife, Serena, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Joshua Jasewicz and his girlfriend, Kendra Hornauer, of Canajoharie, Brandon Jasewicz and his wife, Angela of Rotterdam; three brothers, Donald Jasewicz, Jr. and his wife, Cathy, Stephen Jasewicz, Thomas Jasewicz and his fiancé, Christine, all of Little Falls; three sisters, Darlene Marino and her husband, Robert, of Longwood, FL, Donna Hayes and her husband, Rodney, Beth Stevens and her husband, Kenneth, all of Little Falls; three cherished grandchildren, Jaelyn, Skylar and Lilyanna Jasewicz; many sisters and brothers-in-law; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours for Mr. Jasewicz will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after in the funeral home at 4:00 p.m., with Sister Mary Jo Tallman, CSJ Parish Life Director, Blessed Sacrament Church Mohawk, officiating. Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to establishing a scholarship fund for Andrew's grandchildren. Checks may be made payable to Brandon Jasewicz. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from July 26 to July 27, 2019