Angela Alagna Diliberto 1930 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Angela Alagna Diliberto, age 89, a longtime Frankfort resident, passed away unexpectedly, early Saturday morning, December 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Her devoted and beloved family never left her side as she left this earthly journey and entered into her heavenly kingdom.
Born on October 27, 1930 in San Cipirello, Palermo, Sicily, Angela was the daughter of the late Francesco and Rosalia (Cimino) Alagna. Her childhood was spent in Sicily and it was there that she received her education. On February 12, 1953, Angela was joined in holy matrimony to Mr. Pasquale "Patt" Diliberto and together they shared in a marriage spanning over 55 years until Mr. Diliberto's passing on January 4, 2009.
Angela's first and foremost priority throughout her life was always the well-being of her husband, children and grandchildren. When she and Patt relocated their family to the United States, it was to bring their children more opportunity and a better life. That selflessness exemplified the kind of person Angela truly was and she set an example for her loved ones to always follow traditional values of both their Italian heritage and their Catholic faith.
"Nonna" as she was known to her beloved grandchildren, was always there for them. Whether it was to lend an ear, give advice, practice some tough love or most importantly…feed them! Her expertise in the kitchen was second to none and there wasn't a time, day or night, that she wouldn't prepare a homemade meal for a guest at her table.
Angela's faith is what guided her and she held a special devotion to both the Blessed Mother and St. Joseph. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and fully believed in the power of prayer.
"Mangia bene, Ridi spesso, Ama molto" translates to: Eat well, Laugh often, Love much. This is how we will always remember our beloved Angela.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ida and Dominick Bellino, of Frankfort, Rosalia and Salvatore Tocco, of Hopinkton, MA and Louisa and Jeff Moreau, of Ilion; her sons and daughter-in-law, Salvatore and Jennifer Diliberto, of Fairview Heights, IL and Frank Diliberto, who truly honored his mother by sharing a home and tending to her every need. She also leaves her grandchildren, Dominick and Andrea Bellino, Charles Bellino, Cristina Bellino and fiancé, Josh Gugliotto, Michael Bellino, Christopher Tocco, Stephen Tocco, Jennifer Moreau, Jeffrey Moreau, Jr., Anthony Diliberto, Alexandria Diliberto, Samuel Diliberto, Emmalina Diliberto and Lillyanna Diliberto; her great-grandchildren, Luca, Aiden, Hannah, Adrianna and Charlie; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you is extended to the Emergency Room staff at Albany Medical Center for their care and compassion; they truly went above and beyond to make sure that Angela's last hours were comfortable for both her and her family.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Angela's funeral service will commence on Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the funeral home and at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Spring interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where Angela will be laid to rest with her beloved Patt.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a cause very near and dear to Angela's heart: a donation to help offset her granddaughter, Cristina's healthcare expenses as she battles cancer. A GoFundMe account has been established on the internet and can be accessed by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/cristina-bellinos-fight. Donations can also be made at the funeral home.
Angela's family has entrusted the care of her final arrangements to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019