Angelina Giuliano 1925 - 2019
Loving Mother and Grandmother
HERKIMER - Angelina Giuliano, 94, a lifelong Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 6, 1925, in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Stella (Fazio) Aiello and was a graduate of Herkimer High School, Class of 1942.
Her marriage to Antonio Giuliano took place on August 20, 1955, at St. Anthony's Church in Herkimer, by the late Reverend Gustav Purificato. The couple shared a blessed union of 59 years, until the passing of Antonio on January 6, 2015.
For many years, she was employed at the family-owned super market, the former Aiello's Super Market in Herkimer. While working there she held many positions including cashier and working at the seasonal flower department. Mrs. Giuliano was a member of the Church of Sts. Anthony and Joseph in Herkimer.
As matriarch of the family, Angelina's life was centered around the well being of her family. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Angelina loved to cook and was an excellent baker and found much enjoyment in preparing her family their favorite dishes.
Survivors include her loving children, Tina MacKenzie and husband, Scott, of Herkimer, Thomas Giuliano and wife, Kyra, of New Port Richie, FL and Joseph Giuliano and wife, Joan, of Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren, Matthew MacKenzie, Peter MacKenzie, Kayla Giuliano, Kiersten Miner and Rachel Stanton; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers; Frank Aiello, of Naples, FL and James Aiello and wife, Jetta, of Herkimer; two sisters-in-law, Bella Aiello of Herkimer and Maria Concetta Giuliano of Montreal, Canada; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Aiello and Anthony Aiello and his wife, Sheila; a sister, Francesca (Chickie) Aiello; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Aiello.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500 and at 9:00 a.m., from the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Thomas Connery. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer. Family and friends may call at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5- 8 p.m.
All memorial contributions may be sent to Joseph Aiello Memorial Fund, c/o Herkimer High School, 801 W. German St., Herkimer, NY.13350. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019