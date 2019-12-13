|
|
Anita M. Shaver 1926 - 2019
HERKIMER - Anita M. Shaver, age 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019 in Foltsbrook Center. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
Anita was born on June 21, 1926 in Herkimer, daughter of the late Arminie and Floy (VanVechten) Primeau. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of West Canada Valley High School and went on to graduate from the Excelsior Business School in Utica.
On September 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to John Lowell Shaver in the First Methodist Church Parsonage with the Reverend Fred Cotnam officiating. They made their home in Herkimer.
Mrs. Shaver first worked for the Remington Rand Company, Ilion, Griffith Air Force Base, Rome and the General Electric Company, Utica. In later years, she worked as a teacher's aide for the Herkimer Central School District.
Anita had a strong belief in God and was a member of the First Baptist Church until its closing. She then took membership in the First United Methodist Church, Herkimer/Little Falls. In the Baptist church, she served as a Church Deacon and served as a Trustee at the Methodist church. In both churches, she was active in the kitchen, always there, making sure the dinners were made and served just right. Mrs. Shaver will always be remembered for the distinction of making the best apple pies.
To all who knew her, they will never forget a caring, hardworking and sincere lady who was happiest when she was surrounded by her many friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed.
Surviving her are her devoted husband of 73 years John; one son, John "Jack" Shaver, Jr., of Las Cruces, NM; two daughters and their husbands, Rebecca Pache and husband, Peter, of Poland, Alissa Smith and husband, Andrew, of Fairfield; four grandchildren, Andrew Hill, Nicole Talbott, Katelyn Miner and Brandon Miner; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Avery Jo; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leland Primeau; and two sisters, Eunice Weiss and Eloise Francisco.
It was Mrs. Shavers' wish that funeral service and interment be private and at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the American Red Cross.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019