Mrs. Ann Czerniawski 1926 - 2019
HERKIMER - Mrs. Ann Czerniawski, 93, formerly of Pleasant Ave., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Danbury Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was born in Emmonsburg on August 7, 1926, the daughter of the late George and Pauline Drozda Adamko and she attended Emmonsburg schools. Ann was married to Joseph J. Czerniawski on June 5, 1948 in St. Mary's Church, Little Falls. Joe passed away on November 13, 1996. Ann was employed by MDS and later for Momentum, Herkimer for many years. She was a former communicant of St. Joseph's Church and a member of its Rosary Society.
Ann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Diane Czerniawski, of Monroe, CT; one daughter, Linda Hemingway; her grandchildren, Kevin and his wife, Jennie Czerniawski, Cynthia and her husband, Julio Ortiz and Carin Czerniawski and Jesse Hemingway; one great-grandson, Kasey Czerniawski; two sisters, Mary Bronson and Helen Urich, both of Little Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by five brothers, John Adamko, Peter Adamko, Michael Adamko, Carl Adamko, Albert Adamko; and one sister, Rose Hubiak.
Her funeral will be held on Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at 9:15 AM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at 10:00 in St. Francis De Sales Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the V. Rev Mark Cunningham. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 25 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019