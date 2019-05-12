Home

Ann L. Wormer Obituary
Ann L. Wormer 1944 - 2019
DOLGEVILLE - Ann L. Wormer, 74, of 22 Park Ave., Dolgeville, NY, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer.
She was born on November 5, 1944, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Madaline (Burney) Langdon. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School class of 1962, as well as a graduate of SUNY Oneonta and, in 1980, a graduate of Herkimer County Community College with an Associate's Degree in Accounting.
On July 20, 1968, she was united in marriage to her husband of 33 years, Gary L. Wormer, at the First Baptist Church, Little Falls. Mr. Wormer predeceased her on December 3, 2001.
She was an active member of the Dolgeville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, working tirelessly in the kitchen during many of the dinners and events held at the fire department over many years.
Mrs. Wormer was employed for 40 years by the Gehring-Tricot Co., Dolgeville, beginning in the Production Dept. and later until her retirement as a Cost Accountant.
She is survived by her dear companion, Henry Jaquay, Dolgeville, and his family.
Graveside services will held at the convenience of the family at Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
Published in Times Telegram from May 12 to May 13, 2019
