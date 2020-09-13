Ann M. Higgins 1942 - 2020

MOHAWK - Mrs. Ann M. Higgins, 77, of Sandy Lane Road, died early Saturday, September 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Born on November 1, 1942, in Little Falls, she was the daughter of John Dady and Blanche Mertz Lowell. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Class of 1960 and attended Utica School of Commerce. She was a lifelong area resident.

She worked for the Accounts Payable Department of Little Falls Hospital and had also worked as Secretary of Guidance Office for Little Falls City School District. Mrs. Higgins was a communicant of Holy Family Parish. She was a member of the Rosary Society of the parish. She enjoyed painting with watercolors and baking. She loved her dogs. Ann was proud of her Irish Heritage. She treasured her memories of her trip to Ireland.

On September 4, 1981, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, Ann was married to Peter A. Higgins.

She was predeceased by her brother, James R. Dady; sister, Joan Peets; and aunt, Gertrude Dady.

Mrs. Higgins is survived by her husband, Peter Higgins; son, Donald Buckley, Jr. and Terri; daughter, Kelley Chadder; brother, John F. Dady and Grayce; sister, Mariann Viel and Richard; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Parish in Little Falls. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, in Herkimer.

Contributions in memory of Mrs. Ann Higgins may be made to the Herkimer County Humane 514 NY-5S, Mohawk, NYH 13407.



