Deepest condolences to John and family. Ann and John were very active members at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Derwood, MD for many years before their move to Frederick. Ann was so welcoming and gracious. When there was a phone chain to pass along prayer petitions before email, Ann contacted me to pass along the requests. We would always catch during those calls and I enjoyed my conversations with Ann. May you Rest in Peace in the arms of Our Lord.

Patrice Datovech

Friend