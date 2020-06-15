Ann Marie McCarthy
1936 - 2020
Ann Marie McCarthy 1936 - 2020
ADAMSTOWN - Mrs. Ann Marie McCarthy, 83, of Adamstown, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Buckingham's Choice Continuing Care Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of John F. McCarthy, Sr. for 61 years.
Born November 1, 1936, in Little Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Edna Hart Shepardson. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1954 and Utica School of Commerce in 1955. She worked outside the home for the Newcomen Society in West Chester, PA and later as an Administrative Assistant in the Religious Education Office, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Derwood, MD. She was a resident of Buckingham's Choice Continuing Care Retirement Community since 2017. She was loved by all. Her family was everything for her and she was a model for all of them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Joan Mazzio (Victor), of West Chester, PA, John "Jack" McCarthy, Jr. (Sue), of Gaithersburg, MD, James McCarthy (Maria), of West Chester, PA and Julie Milbach (Alan), of North East, MD; grandchildren, Courtney Nassar (Alex), Jonathan Mazzio (Emma), Sean Mazzio, Brigid, Teagan and Liam McCarthy, Meghan Gartner Stone (Wesley), Seth Milbach (Kara) and Alyssa Milbach; great-grandchildren, Connor Matthew Stone and Clara Joan Nassar; and several nieces and nephews.
Ann Marie was preceded in death by her sisters, Anita and Joan Shepardson; and her brother, Jerry Shepardson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's on Carrollton Manor, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703. The family will receive friends an hour prior to Mass. Father John Streifel will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Little Falls, NY, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 108 Byte Drive #103, Frederick, MD 21702 or the Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Joseph's
JUN
16
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Joseph's on Carrollton Manor,
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Deepest condolences to John and family. Ann and John were very active members at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Derwood, MD for many years before their move to Frederick. Ann was so welcoming and gracious. When there was a phone chain to pass along prayer petitions before email, Ann contacted me to pass along the requests. We would always catch during those calls and I enjoyed my conversations with Ann. May you Rest in Peace in the arms of Our Lord.
Patrice Datovech
Friend
June 15, 2020
My earliest memory of Ann Marie goes back 60 years when I was a child and she was the glamorous bride-to- be to my Uncle John. I will remember her as well for her smile and warmth and am grateful that I got to see her a number of times in the last fifteen years. My condolences to Uncle John and the entire family.
Sheila McCarthy
Family
June 15, 2020
Dear Ann Marie, I will always remember your smile when we spoke together. You are an example to me to always look on the bright side of life. I will miss you. My prayers and condolences to John and Family.
Arlene Chalcraft
Friend
June 14, 2020
Fondest memories from long ago, from your wedding to my uncle John until we last met in Nova Scotia a few years ago.
James McCarthy
Family
June 14, 2020
We remember how kind and lovely Mrs. McCarthy was.
Please accept our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers with all of you for the repose of her soul.
Andrew, Elizabeth & John Pease
Elizabeth Pease
Family
