Ann Theresa Hooks Foltin 1926 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Ann Theresa Hooks Foltin, 94, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer.
Born and raised in Little Falls, Ann was predeceased by her husband, Ludvik (Lud); and sons, Bradley and John. She was also predeceased by her parents, Harry and Helen Hooks; stepmother, Edna Stanton Hooks; brothers, Gene (and wife, Cathy), John (and wife, Frances), Leo (and wife, Sophia); sister, Arlene (and husband, Joseph) Ehlinger; and brother-in-law, Robert Foltin. She knew her family was waiting for her and decided to join them in her designated place in Heaven.
Ann is survived by many nieces and nephews; and her good friends, Janet and Pete Atutis.
Ann was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Little Falls and even then, was known for her wit. Ann was a candy striper during the war. She later worked for the Allegro Shoe Company and New York Telephone.
Ann and Lud had a loving 56-year marriage until his passing in 2003. They were both great bowlers and enjoyed polka dancing. They were greatly supportive of Brad's and John's academic and sports endeavors. Ann continued that support by providing memorial gifts to graduating seniors at Little Falls High School in her sons' honor. Ann lived on East John Street until she moved down the street to the "high rise" where she developed a knack for winning at bingo. She enjoyed games of chance, including playing the slots at the casino and scratch-off lottery tickets, in addition to following her favorite sports teams, especially the Cleveland Indians.
Ann was one of the first residents at Valley Residential Services, Herkimer, where she quickly made friends. She later moved to Valley Health Services where she continued her winning bingo ways and gave staff "the business." Ann's sense of humor was one of her trademarks and she made friends with both residents and staff easily. She greatly appreciated the weekly visits (pre-Covid) from her nephew, John Ehlinger, who never came without lottery tickets and donuts.
Ann's family would like to thank the staff at Valley Health Services for the attentive and compassionate care provided to Ann over the last few years. They truly treated her like a member of their own families.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main & John Streets, Little Falls, NY, with Father Brian Slezak, Celebrating Ann's Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will take place in Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Town of Little Falls. Although there are no calling hours, all are invited to attend the funeral service and the interment service to follow. If you plan to attend the funeral service, a face mask is required.
Expressions of sympathy for those who wish to do so may be considered to, in lieu of flowers, either Holy Family Parish, 763 E. Main St., Little Falls NY 13365 or Valley Health Services, 690 W. German St., Herkimer, NY 13350. Envelopes will be available at the services and envelopes are also available at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls.
Ann's funeral arrangements have been planned with Funeral Directors, Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia. (315) 823-2424.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
.