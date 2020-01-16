|
|
Anna Eufemia McMahon 1947 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Anna Eufemia McMahon, 72, of Little Falls, NY, passed away on January 15th, 2020 in Montgomery, Ohio.
The Celebration of Life for Anna McMahon will be from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday January 18th at Crestview Presbyterian Church, West Chester, Ohio.
Any memorial donations, arrangements or flowers can be sent to 1057 Brant Place, South Lebanon, Ohio 45065.
Anna was born in Vagli-Sopra, Italy, to Lucia and Nello Franchi on July 26, 1947. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1965. She married Jason McMahon June 28, 1980 in Little Falls, NY. She worked as a library aide for 26 years for the Little Falls School System.
Anna was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Lucia and Nello Franchi; brothers, Gianfranco, Sauro and Gino Franchi; and husband, James Wiles.
Anna is survived by husband, Jason McMahon; children, Michael (Dawn) Wiles, Shawn (Michelle) Wiles, Brian (Cherish Coddington) McMahon and Jeff McMahon; brothers, Sauro and Lorenzo Franchi; and ten grandchildren.
The family of Anna McMahon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends of Anna; they all meant the world to her. Nothing was more important to Anna than family.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020