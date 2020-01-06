|
Anna Hula 1913 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - Anna Hula, 96, of Richfield Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Valley Health Services with her family by her side.
She was born in Richfield Springs on September 24, 1923, the daughter of the late John and Catherine Hula. She attended Cullen School and Richfield Springs High School. She went on to attend Utica State Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated in 1950 as a Registered Nurse. Anna was employed as Head Nurse for Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown, for many years, until her retirement in 1985. Anna was an active member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Herkimer and a member of their Sisterhood. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Richfield Springs.
Anna is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Doris Hula, of Richfield Springs; one sister, Katherine Fuller, of Schenectady; her in-laws, Betty Hula, Anna Hula and Sandra Hula, all of Richfield Springs; her Godchildren, Nicholas Hula, Mary Ann Pratt, Catherine Ward, Gregory Shafer, Betty Thompson, Stephanie Mower, Michael Mower, William Penree Jr. and Anna Jean Hadcox; and her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, PFC John Hula, US Army KIA Korea, George Hula, Steve Hula, Michael Hula, Wasyl Hula, Sophie Penree, Mary Hula, Rose Shafer and Peter Hula.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday morning, January 9, 2020 at 9:15 AM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort and at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 324 Moore Ave., Herkimer, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Ivan Semko. Interment will be in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 PM with Parastas at 6:30 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
