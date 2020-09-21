Anne Cioch 1925 - 2020
HERKIMER - Anne Cioch, 95, of Herkimer, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in S. Columbia, NY, on February 16, 1925, the daughter of the late Elek and Justina Wereszczak. She attended Mohawk Schools and graduated from Mohawk High School and later attended Utica School of Commerce. She was married to Theodore Cioch on May 26, 1951 in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Ted passed away on July 4, 2016. Anne was employed in the Radio Receiving Department for General Electric and later for MDS, Herkimer, for many years. She was a communicant of Christ Episcopal Church, Herkimer.
Anne is survived by three sons, Gary Cioch and his wife, Judith, of Herkimer, James Cioch and his companion, Valerie Preston, of Mohawk and Joseph Cioch and his wife, Debra, of Deerfield; her grandchildren, James Cioch and his wife, Emily, Lesley and her husband, Serge Reinert, Leah Cioch Kavanagh and her husband, Shawn and Emily Laurel Cioch; two great-grandchildren, Theodore James Cioch and Harper Anne Reinert; one brother, Elek Wereszczak, of Herkimer; one sister, Catherine Wereszczak, of Utica; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Peter Vercz and Nick Vercz; and two sisters, Mary Langow and Olga Pyc.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday evening at 7:00 in the V.J.Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, with the Rev. Steve Scarcia, officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of her family in Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday evening from 5:00 until the time of services at the V.J.Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
