Anne H. Kirkpatrick 1936 - 2019
HERKIMER - Funeral services for Anne H. Kirkpatrick, 82, a lifelong resident of Herkimer, New York, who passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Herkimer, will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis de Sales Church, in Herkimer, consisting of a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Rev. Mark Cunningham, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Her arrangements are being handled by the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY, by Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.
Published in Times Telegram from May 7 to May 8, 2019