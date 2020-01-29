|
Anthony A. Osredcar 1932 - 2020
GLENDALE, CA - Anthony A. Osredcar, 87, of Glendale, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on March 29, 1932 in Little Falls, NY, the son of the late Anthony and Ethel (Clark) Osredcar. He was a graduate of Little Falls High School/Class of 1950.
Mr. Osredcar was a veteran of the US Air Force.
He was employed by the US Postal Service for many years before his retirement.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Lull, St. Johnsville, NY; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, John C. Lull, on July 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Final interment will take place in Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills, in the spring of 2020.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY.
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020