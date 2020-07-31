Anthony J. D'Arpino 1926 - 2020
World War II Purple Heart Recipient
HERKIMER - Anthony J. D'Arpino, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bassett Valley Health Services.
His life was one of devotion and service to his country, his community and to his family.
He was born on January 19, 1926, in Voorheesville, NY, the son of the late Francesco and Incoronata D'Arpino and was a graduate of Voorheesville High School, Class of 1943.
His marriage to Dorothy Raymond took place on July 13, 1947 in Hopkinton, NY.
A U.S. Army Sergeant from March 10, 1944 to February 21, 1946, he served in the United States Army during World War II. He was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the Purple Heart for his valor. Mr. D'Arpino received several other awards for his courageous service to his country including the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Presidential Unit Citation for Rhine River Crossing and the European Theatre of Operations Medal.
Anthony D'Arpino displayed superior bravery and courage while in uniform and his ongoing service to his community was equally impressive. He gave a great deal of time and energy to the development of young people as a Cub Scout pack leader, youth basketball and Little League coach and member and president of the Herkimer Central School Board of Education. He was a member of the Anthony R. George Post # 6 and the Herkimer Veteran's Council.
A long time employee of the former Library Bureau and MDS, he was also a stalwart advocate for New York's libraries, serving as trustee and president on the Herkimer Library Board, the Mid-York Library Board and the New York State Library Board. He also worked tirelessly to ensure his fellow veterans received the benefits and recognition the truly deserved. He has advised United States Congressional representatives on issues important to veterans, assisted in the making of a special film to allow veterans to tell their personal stories and distributed flags for display at the gravesites of veterans. He also made regular trips to the Syracuse VA Medical Center to visit veterans and distribute robes and slippers.
Perhaps most dear to his heart was the Purple Heart. His name is listed on the roll of honor at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, NY and the Military Order of the Purple Heart flag is now flown above Yankee Stadium due to his tireless efforts. He was recognized in 2012 during a special ceremony at the Capitol along with other inductees to the New York State Veteran's Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his loving wife of 73, years, Dorothy; two daughters, Lynn Ashworth and husband Geoff, of Wilton, CT and Tina Cirelli and husband, Bryan, of Herkimer; two sons, Anthony J. D'Arpino, Jr., and wife, Kathy, of Lewisburg, PA and Jon D'Arpino, of Portland, CT; his cherished grandchildren, Austin (Lindsay) Sanders, of Wilton, CT, Blair Ashworth, of Richfield, CT, Cameron (Sean) Blue, of Louisville, KY and Jack D'Arpino, of Portland, CT; five great-grandchildren, Rowan Sanders, Crew Sanders, Harper Ashworth and Henry and Rett Blue; a brother, Frank (Vivian) D'Arpino, of Mechanicsville, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 2- 5 p.m. at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. Due to COVID - 19 regulations only ten at a time will be allowed to pay their respects to the family. We ask that all attending please wear a face mask and be patient as we safely accommodate our guests. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contributions to either Donald J. Mitchell VA Outpatient Clinic, 125 Brookley Road, #510, Rome, NY 13441 or to Valley Health Services, 690 W. German St., Herkimer, NY 13350. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com
.