Anthony J. "Tony" LeoGrande 1925 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mr. Anthony J. "Tony" LeoGrande, age 94, a longtime Frankfort resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at the Sitrin Healthcare Center, where he had been a resident for the past six months. At the time of his passing he had the love and support of his devoted family at his bedside.
Born in West Winfield on December 19, 1925, Anthony was the son of the late Nicholas and Pauline (Talerico) LeoGrande. He was raised and educated in West Winfield schools.
On May 21, 1943, Tony enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country throughout World War II. He was sent overseas and participated in action in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, achieving the rank of Corporal. He was wounded in action during the Battle of Okinawa on June 11, 1945 and was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery. He received his honorable discharge on April 18, 1946 and remained a proud and true patriot throughout the rest of his days.
On August 9, 1952, Tony was wed to the former Phyllis Trippen at St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. Together they spent a blessed and devoted marriage of almost 42 years, until Phyllis' passing on July 20, 1994. The LeoGrande family takes great comfort in knowing the two of them are once again reunited in Heaven.
Tony was one of the hardest working individuals anyone could ever know. He spent 27 years at UNIVAC and after his retirement, worked for another ten years with the Frankfort-Schuyler School District in the Maintenance Department. He also worked for himself, snow blowing, doing lawn care and painting, as a means of earning to provide for his family. His dedication to country, family and God were amongst his most admirable qualities.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Mike Button, of Frankfort and Toni-Ann and Ted King, of West Winfield; his son, Larry LeoGrande and fiancé, Katie Orth, of Utica; his beloved grandchildren, Cristina (Button) LaBarbera and husband, Ray, Jennifer (Button) Killion and husband, Matt, Sheena (King) Firestone and husband, Harris, Jaime Crowe and fiancé, Sean Brady, Samantha King and Tyler King and fiancé, Lexie Mederios; and his great-grandchildren, Julian, Roman, Jameson, Maci, Jaxon, Bryce, Brayden, Olivia and Carter. He also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Rose LeoGrande, of Fulton; his in-laws, Lucy LeoGrande, Carmelita Sgroi, Katherine Edgett, Larry and Joanne Dunadee, Dennis Olds, Geraldine Olds and TeriAnn Hight; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, John LeoGrande, Joe LeoGrande and Nick LeoGrande; and his sister, Mary Branck.
The family would like to express their thanks to the many caring staff members of the Hickory House at Sitrin for the loving care and friendship that was shown to Tony while he was in residence there.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation for Tony on Monday, July 20th, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Please be mindful that current guidelines dictate only ten guests per time be allowed into the funeral home to pay their respects. We ask that all present wear a face mask and be patient as we safely accommodate all attendees.
Tony's funeral service will commence on Tuesday morning, July 21st, 2020 at 9:45 AM at the funeral home and at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by the Rev. Francis Vivacqua. Procession will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery where Anthony's earthly remains will be laid to rest alongside his beloved, Phyllis.
Anthony's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
.