Anthony Sgroi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Sgroi 1949 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mr. Anthony Sgroi, 70, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Homelife at Folts.
He was born in Ilion, NY, on December 20, 1949, the son of the late Sam A. and Mary T. Pacini Sgroi. He attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler High School with the Class of 1967. Anthony was employed, the majority of his life, in the grocery and produce departments of several local grocery stores throughout the area including, Cut Rate, IGA and retired as the Overnight Stock Manager for Big M, Little Falls, in 2013. He was also well known in the local carnival and amusement park activities for many years, providing games for both children and adults. His love was roller skating and dancing throughout the area and especially at Vernon Downs when his favorite bands played.
Anthony is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Linda and James Jordan, of Schuyler and Susanne Sgroi and her companion, James French, of Frankfort; one brother, Salvatore Sgroi and his fiancé, Lorraine Gonyea, of Frankfort; two aunts, Palma Ambrosewicz, of Mohawk and Mary Pacini, of Syracuse; his special friends and skating and dance partners, Jackie, Cindy, Ed, Janice, Sue, Gary and Fay; his beloved canine, Angel; and several cousins.
In keeping with current health issues, funeral services for Anthony will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Anthony's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
203 2nd Ave
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 894-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved