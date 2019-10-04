|
Antonio M. Pantoja 1924 - 2019
ILION - Antonio M. Pantoja, 95, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
He was born on March 17, 1924, in Manila, Philippines, the son of the late Isabello and Pilar Macalindong Pantoja. He served during World War II in the resistance movement against the Japanese occupation of the Philippines. Tony was educated at Far Eastern University in Manila where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education with a concentration in History and a Master's Degree in Social Work. On October 31, 1970, he was united with Liwayway "Lilly" Aldaba in the Immaculate Conception Church in Quezon City. They immigrated to Ilion in 1973.
Tony was employed as a social worker in the Philippines and as a CNA at the Mohawk Valley Nursing Home until he retired at the age of 77.
Tony was a parishioner of the Church of The Annunciation, Ilion. He was an avid reader with a strong interest in health, wellness and physical fitness. He was a New York Yankees and Syracuse basketball fan.
He is survived by his wife, Lilly; his daughter and son-in-law, Jasmine and Scott Klosner, of Ilion; three grandsons, Alexander, Adam and Anderson Klosner; his sister, Remedios Martinez, of IL; two nieces, Dr. Joyce Martinez and Elizabeth Marquez, both of Illinois; a nephew, Franklin Martinez, of the Philippines; two cousins, Leila Carpio and Dr. Aida Ramos, of IN; and extended family, Gene and Dale Klosner, of Ilion. The eldest of five siblings, he was predeceased by one sister and two brothers. He was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Bernardina M. Aldaba; sister-in-law, Dr. Nenette Aldaba; and family friend, Dr. Lourdes Del Rosario.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of The Annunciation, Ilion, at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in The Armory Hill Cemetery. There are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019