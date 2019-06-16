Arnold "Arnie" Riggs 1925 - 2019

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle

MOHAWK - Arnold "Arnie" F. Riggs, age 94, of Orchard St., Mohawk, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, with the comfort of his loving wife at his side.

Arnie (as he was known) was born on May 31, 1925, in Mohawk, the son of Fred Riggs and Ruth (Rhoda) Riggs. A life long Mohawk resident, Arnie was educated in Mohawk schools, graduating with the class of 1943. Arnie was a musician and played the alto saxophone beginning at age 10 and all through high school. In high school, he was chosen to compete at state and national contests, always receiving top honors and awards. Later, he played with many local bands and had his own Ted Stevens band. He continued to play in the Mohawk Reformed Church and at local nursing homes and adult care.

After graduation, in 1943, he joined the US Navy. He served aboard Sub Chaser #635 as a radioman third class in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Arnie was honorably discharged on May 22, 1946.

On February 22, 1947, he married Louise McConnell in Philadelphia, PA, and they returned to Mohawk to live. Louise passed away on February 4, 1996. On December 9, 2006, he was married to Marilyn (Hall) Campagna, a loving union of 2 hearts truly Heaven made. During his years in Mohawk, he worked at Sperry Rand Univac for 27 years and at the same time was part owner of the Mohawk Washing Well Laundromat. For 15 years, he worked at MDS in E. Herkimer.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying many years of fishing, hunting and canoeing on many lakes and streams in the Adirondacks where his camp was located on 7th Lake. He also enjoyed many years of snowmobiling with friends.

Arnie was treasurer of the Musician's Union, member of the Mohawk American Legion, Senior Mens Bowling League, a director of the 6th and 7th Lake Association and a former member of the Mohawk Fish and Game Club. A favorite pastime for many years was playing pitch with his buddies on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday evenings at the VFW in Herkimer.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his son, Wayne; nephew, Robert Morgan and his wife, Kitchie; niece, Karon (Morgan) Ward; great-nephews, Dan, Bob and Peter Morgan; great-nieces, Mary (Morgan) Shepard and Kristie Ward; great-nephew, Jeff Ward and family; several great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins; and grandson, Jeffrey. He also leaves Marilyn's sons and daughters, Bruce, Maureen, Susan, John and their families; nine grandchildren, Kristen, Marci, Adam, Annie, Maria, Jacquelyn, Roman, Madison and Johnny; three great-grandsons, Liam Riggs, James Campagna and Cameron Kinder; and one great-granddaughter, June Campagna.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Louise; and sister and brother-in-law, Ina Mae and Jack Morgan.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 S. Otsego St., Mohawk, with Pastor Brian Engel officiating. Interment will be in Mohawk Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Anyone wishing to share memory of Arnie, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 S. Otsego St., Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.

All Arnie's service arrangements were prearranged and entrusted to his Family Funeral Director and long time friend, Don Applegate, of the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location at 102 West St., Ilion (315-895-7722).